What is Zerora Protocol (ZRA)

Zerora Protocol (ZRA) is a next-generation crypto project that merges fun and philanthropy. It combines entertainment, community incentives, and real-world social aid — helping both people and animals. Users don’t just trade ZRA; they empower impact.

Zerora Protocol (ZRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zerora Protocol (ZRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZRA token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the price of Zerora Protocol (ZRA) today? The live price of Zerora Protocol (ZRA) is 0.002383 USD . What is the market cap of Zerora Protocol (ZRA)? The current market cap of Zerora Protocol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZRA by its real-time market price of 0.002383 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zerora Protocol (ZRA)? The current circulating supply of Zerora Protocol (ZRA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Zerora Protocol (ZRA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Zerora Protocol (ZRA) is 0.125 USD .

