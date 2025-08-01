More About ZRO

ZRO Price Info

ZRO Whitepaper

ZRO Official Website

ZRO Tokenomics

ZRO Price Forecast

ZRO History

ZRO Buying Guide

ZRO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ZRO Spot

ZRO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LayerZero Logo

LayerZero Price(ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) Live Price Chart

$1.679
$1.679$1.679
-5.93%1D
USD

ZRO Live Price Data & Information

LayerZero (ZRO) is currently trading at 1.679 USD with a market cap of 213.23M USD. ZRO to USD price is updated in real-time.

LayerZero Key Market Performance:

$ 2.42M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.93%
LayerZero 24-hour price change
127.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZRO price information.

ZRO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LayerZero for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.10584-5.93%
30 Days$ -0.153-8.36%
60 Days$ -0.6-26.33%
90 Days$ -1.003-37.40%
LayerZero Price Change Today

Today, ZRO recorded a change of $ -0.10584 (-5.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LayerZero 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.153 (-8.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LayerZero 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZRO saw a change of $ -0.6 (-26.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LayerZero 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.003 (-37.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZRO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LayerZero: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.671
$ 1.671$ 1.671

$ 1.885
$ 1.885$ 1.885

$ 7.551
$ 7.551$ 7.551

-2.50%

-5.93%

-11.96%

ZRO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 213.23M
$ 213.23M$ 213.23M

$ 2.42M
$ 2.42M$ 2.42M

127.00M
127.00M 127.00M

What is LayerZero (ZRO)

LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner.

LayerZero is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LayerZero investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZRO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LayerZero on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LayerZero buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LayerZero Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LayerZero, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LayerZero price prediction page.

LayerZero Price History

Tracing ZRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LayerZero price history page.

LayerZero (ZRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LayerZero (ZRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZRO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LayerZero (ZRO)

Looking for how to buy LayerZero? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LayerZero on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZRO to Local Currencies

1 ZRO to VND
44,182.885
1 ZRO to AUD
A$2.60245
1 ZRO to GBP
1.25925
1 ZRO to EUR
1.46073
1 ZRO to USD
$1.679
1 ZRO to MYR
RM7.15254
1 ZRO to TRY
68.26814
1 ZRO to JPY
¥251.85
1 ZRO to ARS
ARS$2,303.15146
1 ZRO to RUB
136.15011
1 ZRO to INR
146.87892
1 ZRO to IDR
Rp27,524.58576
1 ZRO to KRW
2,344.95856
1 ZRO to PHP
97.80175
1 ZRO to EGP
￡E.81.53224
1 ZRO to BRL
R$9.38561
1 ZRO to CAD
C$2.31702
1 ZRO to BDT
205.14022
1 ZRO to NGN
2,571.20381
1 ZRO to UAH
69.99751
1 ZRO to VES
Bs206.517
1 ZRO to CLP
$1,633.667
1 ZRO to PKR
Rs476.03008
1 ZRO to KZT
912.98983
1 ZRO to THB
฿54.95367
1 ZRO to TWD
NT$50.23568
1 ZRO to AED
د.إ6.16193
1 ZRO to CHF
Fr1.35999
1 ZRO to HKD
HK$13.16336
1 ZRO to MAD
.د.م15.31248
1 ZRO to MXN
$31.66594
1 ZRO to PLN
6.27946
1 ZRO to RON
лв7.45476
1 ZRO to SEK
kr16.42062
1 ZRO to BGN
лв2.87109
1 ZRO to HUF
Ft587.46531
1 ZRO to CZK
36.0985
1 ZRO to KWD
د.ك0.513774
1 ZRO to ILS
5.69181

LayerZero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerZero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LayerZero Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerZero

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ZRO
ZRO
USD
USD

1 ZRO = 1.679 USD

Trade

ZROUSDT
$1.679
$1.679$1.679
-8.46%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee