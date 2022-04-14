Zaros Finance (ZRS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zaros Finance (ZRS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zaros Finance (ZRS) Information Zaros is a Perpetuals DEX powered by Boosted (Re)Staking Vaults. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of cryptocurrencies, Zaros is here to maximize your trading potential and enhance your yields on Arbitrum and on Monad. Official Website: https://www.zaros.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zaros.fi/overview Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x75e88b8c2d34a52a6d36deada664d7dc9116e4ef Buy ZRS Now!

Zaros Finance (ZRS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0819
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0000502

Zaros Finance (ZRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zaros Finance (ZRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZRS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZRS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZRS's tokenomics, explore ZRS token's live price!

