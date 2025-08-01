What is 0x (ZRX)

ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

0x is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 0x investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZRX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about 0x on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 0x buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

0x Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 0x, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZRX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 0x price prediction page.

0x Price History

Tracing ZRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZRX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 0x price history page.

0x (ZRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 0x (ZRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZRX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 0x (ZRX)

Looking for how to buy 0x? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 0x on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZRX to Local Currencies

1 ZRX to VND ₫ 6,278.759 1 ZRX to AUD A$ 0.36983 1 ZRX to GBP ￡ 0.17895 1 ZRX to EUR € 0.207582 1 ZRX to USD $ 0.2386 1 ZRX to MYR RM 1.016436 1 ZRX to TRY ₺ 9.706248 1 ZRX to JPY ¥ 35.79 1 ZRX to ARS ARS$ 327.297164 1 ZRX to RUB ₽ 19.35046 1 ZRX to INR ₹ 20.872728 1 ZRX to IDR Rp 3,911.474784 1 ZRX to KRW ₩ 332.31015 1 ZRX to PHP ₱ 13.876976 1 ZRX to EGP ￡E. 11.588802 1 ZRX to BRL R$ 1.33616 1 ZRX to CAD C$ 0.329268 1 ZRX to BDT ৳ 29.152148 1 ZRX to NGN ₦ 365.389654 1 ZRX to UAH ₴ 9.947234 1 ZRX to VES Bs 29.3478 1 ZRX to CLP $ 231.442 1 ZRX to PKR Rs 67.647872 1 ZRX to KZT ₸ 129.743522 1 ZRX to THB ฿ 7.809378 1 ZRX to TWD NT$ 7.136526 1 ZRX to AED د.إ 0.875662 1 ZRX to CHF Fr 0.193266 1 ZRX to HKD HK$ 1.870624 1 ZRX to MAD .د.م 2.176032 1 ZRX to MXN $ 4.502382 1 ZRX to PLN zł 0.892364 1 ZRX to RON лв 1.059384 1 ZRX to SEK kr 2.335894 1 ZRX to BGN лв 0.408006 1 ZRX to HUF Ft 83.600668 1 ZRX to CZK Kč 5.134672 1 ZRX to KWD د.ك 0.0730116 1 ZRX to ILS ₪ 0.808854

0x Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 0x, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0x What is the price of 0x (ZRX) today? The live price of 0x (ZRX) is 0.2386 USD . What is the market cap of 0x (ZRX)? The current market cap of 0x is $ 202.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZRX by its real-time market price of 0.2386 USD . What is the circulating supply of 0x (ZRX)? The current circulating supply of 0x (ZRX) is 848.40M USD . What was the highest price of 0x (ZRX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of 0x (ZRX) is 2.3975 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of 0x (ZRX)? The 24-hour trading volume of 0x (ZRX) is $ 476.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!