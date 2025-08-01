More About ZRX

0x Logo

0x Price(ZRX)

0x (ZRX) Live Price Chart

ZRX Live Price Data & Information

0x (ZRX) is currently trading at 0.2386 USD with a market cap of 202.43M USD. ZRX to USD price is updated in real-time.

0x Key Market Performance:

$ 476.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.90%
0x 24-hour price change
848.40M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ZRX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of 0x for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009691-3.90%
30 Days$ +0.0303+14.54%
60 Days$ +0.0006+0.25%
90 Days$ -0.0389-14.02%
0x Price Change Today

Today, ZRX recorded a change of $ -0.009691 (-3.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

0x 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0303 (+14.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

0x 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZRX saw a change of $ +0.0006 (+0.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

0x 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0389 (-14.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZRX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of 0x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ZRX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 202.43M
$ 202.43M$ 202.43M

$ 476.87K
$ 476.87K$ 476.87K

848.40M
848.40M 848.40M

What is 0x (ZRX)

ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

0x is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 0x investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZRX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 0x on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 0x buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

0x Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 0x, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZRX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 0x price prediction page.

0x Price History

Tracing ZRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZRX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 0x price history page.

0x (ZRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 0x (ZRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZRX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 0x (ZRX)

Looking for how to buy 0x? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 0x on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ZRX to Local Currencies

1 ZRX to VND
6,278.759
1 ZRX to AUD
A$0.36983
1 ZRX to GBP
0.17895
1 ZRX to EUR
0.207582
1 ZRX to USD
$0.2386
1 ZRX to MYR
RM1.016436
1 ZRX to TRY
9.706248
1 ZRX to JPY
¥35.79
1 ZRX to ARS
ARS$327.297164
1 ZRX to RUB
19.35046
1 ZRX to INR
20.872728
1 ZRX to IDR
Rp3,911.474784
1 ZRX to KRW
332.31015
1 ZRX to PHP
13.876976
1 ZRX to EGP
￡E.11.588802
1 ZRX to BRL
R$1.33616
1 ZRX to CAD
C$0.329268
1 ZRX to BDT
29.152148
1 ZRX to NGN
365.389654
1 ZRX to UAH
9.947234
1 ZRX to VES
Bs29.3478
1 ZRX to CLP
$231.442
1 ZRX to PKR
Rs67.647872
1 ZRX to KZT
129.743522
1 ZRX to THB
฿7.809378
1 ZRX to TWD
NT$7.136526
1 ZRX to AED
د.إ0.875662
1 ZRX to CHF
Fr0.193266
1 ZRX to HKD
HK$1.870624
1 ZRX to MAD
.د.م2.176032
1 ZRX to MXN
$4.502382
1 ZRX to PLN
0.892364
1 ZRX to RON
лв1.059384
1 ZRX to SEK
kr2.335894
1 ZRX to BGN
лв0.408006
1 ZRX to HUF
Ft83.600668
1 ZRX to CZK
5.134672
1 ZRX to KWD
د.ك0.0730116
1 ZRX to ILS
0.808854

0x Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 0x, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official 0x Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0x

Disclaimer

