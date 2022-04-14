Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zygo The Frog (ZYGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) Information Zygo the little mischievous green frog who is always getting in and out of trouble. Official Website: https://www.zygothefrog.com/ Whitepaper: http://zygo.website/__static/bbc147b5ed031a93ec330a2629ba37b9/zygo-the-mischievous-whitepaper(3).pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xAF4C1405aA8aB2A4f267a9700F9230ddC592F63F

Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zygo The Frog (ZYGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.06M All-Time High: $ 0.01 All-Time Low: $ 0.000026196639138267 Current Price: $ 0.003057

Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZYGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZYGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

