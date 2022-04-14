Zypto (ZYPTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zypto (ZYPTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zypto (ZYPTO) Information $Zypto is the native token of the Zypto ecosystem, a dynamic project rivalling industry giants across the crypto and payments industries with their all-in-one defi and cefi app, payment gateway, crypto cards and more. Holders enjoy revenue sharing, exclusive perks and many other benefits. Official Website: https://zypto.com Whitepaper: https://zypto.foundation/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7a65cb87f596caf31a4932f074c59c0592be77d7 Buy ZYPTO Now!

Zypto (ZYPTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zypto (ZYPTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.11M $ 5.11M $ 5.11M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 896.46M $ 896.46M $ 896.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.70M $ 5.70M $ 5.70M All-Time High: $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 All-Time Low: $ 0.004400196864171083 $ 0.004400196864171083 $ 0.004400196864171083 Current Price: $ 0.0057 $ 0.0057 $ 0.0057 Learn more about Zypto (ZYPTO) price

Zypto (ZYPTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zypto (ZYPTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZYPTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZYPTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZYPTO's tokenomics, explore ZYPTO token's live price!

