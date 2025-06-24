aaa cat Price (AAA)
The live price of aaa cat (AAA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 930.77K USD. AAA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key aaa cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- aaa cat price change within the day is +12.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of aaa cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aaa cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aaa cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aaa cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-41.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aaa cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.95%
+12.77%
-19.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Drippy stumbled upon this epic image of a black cat on Friday the 13th posted buy Sui Name Service and thought, "Wow, this would make a fire meme coin!" With all the buzz about Move Pump, Drippy wanted to test the meme creation tool on the platform. He created the token as a test and degens started to buy. He then posted it on his X account and all the Sui degens pushed it to complete the bonding curve within minutes. Now aaaCat is the fastest growing meme coin on Sui Network
