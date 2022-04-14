aaa cat (AAA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aaa cat (AAA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aaa cat (AAA) Information Drippy stumbled upon this epic image of a black cat on Friday the 13th posted buy Sui Name Service and thought, "Wow, this would make a fire meme coin!" With all the buzz about Move Pump, Drippy wanted to test the meme creation tool on the platform. He created the token as a test and degens started to buy. He then posted it on his X account and all the Sui degens pushed it to complete the bonding curve within minutes. Now aaaCat is the fastest growing meme coin on Sui Network Official Website: https://aaacatsui.com/ Buy AAA Now!

aaa cat (AAA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aaa cat (AAA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 791.73K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 791.73K All-Time High: $ 0.00367516 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004709 Current Price: $ 0

aaa cat (AAA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aaa cat (AAA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AAA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AAA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AAA's tokenomics, explore AAA token's live price!

