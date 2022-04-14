AAG (AAG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AAG (AAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AAG (AAG) Information AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focused on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and Saakuru blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030. Official Website: https://aag.ventures/ Buy AAG Now!

AAG (AAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AAG (AAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 471.54K $ 471.54K $ 471.54K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 638.98M $ 638.98M $ 638.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 737.96K $ 737.96K $ 737.96K All-Time High: $ 0.444983 $ 0.444983 $ 0.444983 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00073796 $ 0.00073796 $ 0.00073796 Learn more about AAG (AAG) price

AAG (AAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AAG (AAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AAG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AAG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AAG's tokenomics, explore AAG token's live price!

