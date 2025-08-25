Aark Digital (AARK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00041043 24H High $ 0.00057731 All Time High $ 0.098937 Lowest Price $ 0.00041043 Price Change (1H) -2.79% Price Change (1D) -22.52% Price Change (7D) -57.25%

Aark Digital (AARK) real-time price is $0.00041462. Over the past 24 hours, AARK traded between a low of $ 0.00041043 and a high of $ 0.00057731, showing active market volatility. AARK's all-time high price is $ 0.098937, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00041043.

In terms of short-term performance, AARK has changed by -2.79% over the past hour, -22.52% over 24 hours, and -57.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aark Digital (AARK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 413.43K Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aark Digital is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AARK is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 413.43K.