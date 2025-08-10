More About AAMMDAI

AAMMDAI Price Info

AAMMDAI Official Website

AAMMDAI Tokenomics

AAMMDAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aave AMM DAI Logo

Aave AMM DAI Price (AAMMDAI)

Unlisted

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Live Price Chart

$1
$1$1
-0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Today

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) is currently trading at 1.0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aave AMM DAI Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.42%
Aave AMM DAI 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AAMMDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAMMDAI price information.

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0042649610385877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0010749000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0044329000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ +0.0032623076661482.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0042649610385877-0.42%
30 Days$ -0.0010749000-0.10%
60 Days$ -0.0044329000-0.44%
90 Days$ +0.0032623076661482+0.33%

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM DAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.990661
$ 0.990661$ 0.990661

$ 1.006
$ 1.006$ 1.006

$ 1.33
$ 1.33$ 1.33

-0.42%

-0.42%

-0.33%

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Resource

Official Website

Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAMMDAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AAMMDAI to Local Currencies

1 AAMMDAI to VND
26,315
1 AAMMDAI to AUD
A$1.53
1 AAMMDAI to GBP
0.74
1 AAMMDAI to EUR
0.85
1 AAMMDAI to USD
$1
1 AAMMDAI to MYR
RM4.24
1 AAMMDAI to TRY
40.79
1 AAMMDAI to JPY
¥147
1 AAMMDAI to ARS
ARS$1,324.5
1 AAMMDAI to RUB
79.73
1 AAMMDAI to INR
87.72
1 AAMMDAI to IDR
Rp16,129.03
1 AAMMDAI to KRW
1,388.88
1 AAMMDAI to PHP
56.75
1 AAMMDAI to EGP
￡E.48.17
1 AAMMDAI to BRL
R$5.43
1 AAMMDAI to CAD
C$1.37
1 AAMMDAI to BDT
121.34
1 AAMMDAI to NGN
1,531.39
1 AAMMDAI to UAH
41.31
1 AAMMDAI to VES
Bs128
1 AAMMDAI to CLP
$969
1 AAMMDAI to PKR
Rs283.36
1 AAMMDAI to KZT
539.66
1 AAMMDAI to THB
฿32.07
1 AAMMDAI to TWD
NT$29.9
1 AAMMDAI to AED
د.إ3.67
1 AAMMDAI to CHF
Fr0.8
1 AAMMDAI to HKD
HK$7.84
1 AAMMDAI to MAD
.د.م9.04
1 AAMMDAI to MXN
$18.57
1 AAMMDAI to PLN
3.64
1 AAMMDAI to RON
лв4.35
1 AAMMDAI to SEK
kr9.57
1 AAMMDAI to BGN
лв1.67
1 AAMMDAI to HUF
Ft339.32
1 AAMMDAI to CZK
20.98
1 AAMMDAI to KWD
د.ك0.303
1 AAMMDAI to ILS
3.43