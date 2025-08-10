Aave AMM DAI Price (AAMMDAI)
Aave AMM DAI (AAMMDAI) is currently trading at 1.0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0042649610385877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0010749000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ -0.0044329000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM DAI to USD was $ +0.0032623076661482.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0042649610385877
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010749000
|-0.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0044329000
|-0.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0032623076661482
|+0.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM DAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AAMMDAI to VND
₫26,315
|1 AAMMDAI to AUD
A$1.53
|1 AAMMDAI to GBP
￡0.74
|1 AAMMDAI to EUR
€0.85
|1 AAMMDAI to USD
$1
|1 AAMMDAI to MYR
RM4.24
|1 AAMMDAI to TRY
₺40.79
|1 AAMMDAI to JPY
¥147
|1 AAMMDAI to ARS
ARS$1,324.5
|1 AAMMDAI to RUB
₽79.73
|1 AAMMDAI to INR
₹87.72
|1 AAMMDAI to IDR
Rp16,129.03
|1 AAMMDAI to KRW
₩1,388.88
|1 AAMMDAI to PHP
₱56.75
|1 AAMMDAI to EGP
￡E.48.17
|1 AAMMDAI to BRL
R$5.43
|1 AAMMDAI to CAD
C$1.37
|1 AAMMDAI to BDT
৳121.34
|1 AAMMDAI to NGN
₦1,531.39
|1 AAMMDAI to UAH
₴41.31
|1 AAMMDAI to VES
Bs128
|1 AAMMDAI to CLP
$969
|1 AAMMDAI to PKR
Rs283.36
|1 AAMMDAI to KZT
₸539.66
|1 AAMMDAI to THB
฿32.07
|1 AAMMDAI to TWD
NT$29.9
|1 AAMMDAI to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 AAMMDAI to CHF
Fr0.8
|1 AAMMDAI to HKD
HK$7.84
|1 AAMMDAI to MAD
.د.م9.04
|1 AAMMDAI to MXN
$18.57
|1 AAMMDAI to PLN
zł3.64
|1 AAMMDAI to RON
лв4.35
|1 AAMMDAI to SEK
kr9.57
|1 AAMMDAI to BGN
лв1.67
|1 AAMMDAI to HUF
Ft339.32
|1 AAMMDAI to CZK
Kč20.98
|1 AAMMDAI to KWD
د.ك0.303
|1 AAMMDAI to ILS
₪3.43