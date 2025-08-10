Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC Price (AAMMUNIDAIUSDC)
Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC (AAMMUNIDAIUSDC) is currently trading at 2,271,549 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC to USD was $ -6,220.255028181.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC to USD was $ -10,554.9795834000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC to USD was $ -1,946.0360283000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC to USD was $ +10,675.7119619427.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -6,220.255028181
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ -10,554.9795834000
|-0.46%
|60 Days
|$ -1,946.0360283000
|-0.08%
|90 Days
|$ +10,675.7119619427
|+0.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-0.27%
-0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Aave AMM UniDAIUSDC (AAMMUNIDAIUSDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAMMUNIDAIUSDC token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to VND
₫59,775,811,935
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to AUD
A$3,475,469.97
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to GBP
￡1,680,946.26
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to EUR
€1,930,816.65
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to USD
$2,271,549
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to MYR
RM9,631,367.76
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to TRY
₺92,656,483.71
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to JPY
¥333,917,703
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to ARS
ARS$3,008,666,650.5
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to RUB
₽181,110,601.77
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to INR
₹199,260,278.28
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to IDR
Rp36,637,881,967.47
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to KRW
₩3,154,908,975.12
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to PHP
₱128,910,405.75
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to EGP
￡E.109,420,515.33
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to BRL
R$12,334,511.07
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to CAD
C$3,112,022.13
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to BDT
৳275,629,755.66
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to NGN
₦3,478,627,423.11
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to UAH
₴93,837,689.19
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to VES
Bs290,758,272
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to CLP
$2,201,130,981
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to PKR
Rs643,666,124.64
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to KZT
₸1,225,864,133.34
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to THB
฿72,848,576.43
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to TWD
NT$67,919,315.1
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to AED
د.إ8,336,584.83
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to CHF
Fr1,817,239.2
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to HKD
HK$17,808,944.16
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to MAD
.د.م20,534,802.96
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to MXN
$42,182,664.93
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to PLN
zł8,268,438.36
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to RON
лв9,881,238.15
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to SEK
kr21,738,723.93
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to BGN
лв3,793,486.83
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to HUF
Ft770,782,006.68
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to CZK
Kč47,657,098.02
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to KWD
د.ك688,279.347
|1 AAMMUNIDAIUSDC to ILS
₪7,791,413.07