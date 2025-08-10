Aave AMM UniRENWETH Price (AAMMUNIRENWETH)
Aave AMM UniRENWETH (AAMMUNIRENWETH) is currently trading at 40.18 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIRENWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniRENWETH to USD was $ +0.110796.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniRENWETH to USD was $ +9.1479975720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniRENWETH to USD was $ +9.1058125900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniRENWETH to USD was $ +8.41361873013587.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.110796
|+0.27%
|30 Days
|$ +9.1479975720
|+22.77%
|60 Days
|$ +9.1058125900
|+22.66%
|90 Days
|$ +8.41361873013587
|+26.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniRENWETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.27%
+11.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
