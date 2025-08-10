Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH Price (AAMMUNIUSDCWETH)
Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH (AAMMUNIUSDCWETH) is currently trading at 346,615,465 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAMMUNIUSDCWETH price information.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH to USD was $ +2,107,516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH to USD was $ +66,685,279.9882570000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH to USD was $ +85,587,053.1718230000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH to USD was $ +80,866,272.97482058.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2,107,516
|+0.61%
|30 Days
|$ +66,685,279.9882570000
|+19.24%
|60 Days
|$ +85,587,053.1718230000
|+24.69%
|90 Days
|$ +80,866,272.97482058
|+30.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+0.61%
+10.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Aave AMM UniUSDCWETH (AAMMUNIUSDCWETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAMMUNIUSDCWETH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to VND
₫9,121,185,961,475
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to AUD
A$530,321,661.45
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to GBP
￡256,495,444.1
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to EUR
€294,623,145.25
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to USD
$346,615,465
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to MYR
RM1,469,649,571.6
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to TRY
₺14,138,444,817.35
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to JPY
¥50,952,473,355
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to ARS
ARS$459,092,183,392.5
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to RUB
₽27,635,651,024.45
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to INR
₹30,405,108,589.8
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to IDR
Rp5,590,571,233,448.95
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to KRW
₩481,407,287,029.2
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to PHP
₱19,670,427,638.75
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to EGP
￡E.16,696,466,949.05
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to BRL
R$1,882,121,974.95
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to CAD
C$474,863,187.05
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to BDT
৳42,058,320,523.1
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to NGN
₦530,803,456,946.35
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to UAH
₴14,318,684,859.15
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to VES
Bs44,366,779,520
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to CLP
$335,870,385,585
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to PKR
Rs98,216,958,162.4
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to KZT
₸187,054,501,841.9
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to THB
฿11,115,957,962.55
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to TWD
NT$10,363,802,403.5
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to AED
د.إ1,272,078,756.55
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to CHF
Fr277,292,372
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to HKD
HK$2,717,465,245.6
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to MAD
.د.م3,133,403,803.6
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to MXN
$6,436,649,185.05
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to PLN
zł1,261,680,292.6
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to RON
лв1,507,777,272.75
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to SEK
kr3,317,110,000.05
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to BGN
лв578,847,826.55
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to HUF
Ft117,613,559,583.8
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to CZK
Kč7,271,992,455.7
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to KWD
د.ك105,024,485.895
|1 AAMMUNIUSDCWETH to ILS
₪1,188,891,044.95