Aave AMM WETH Price (AAMMWETH)
Aave AMM WETH (AAMMWETH) is currently trading at 4,186.32 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +58.26.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +1,721.2540293120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +2,151.2213279760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +1,631.301806706907.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +58.26
|+1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +1,721.2540293120
|+41.12%
|60 Days
|$ +2,151.2213279760
|+51.39%
|90 Days
|$ +1,631.301806706907
|+63.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM WETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+1.40%
+22.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
