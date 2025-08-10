More About ABPT

Aave Balancer Pool Token Price (ABPT)

Unlisted

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Live Price Chart

$0.397016
$0.397016$0.397016
+0.50%1D
USD

Price of Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Today

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) is currently trading at 0.396916 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABPT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aave Balancer Pool Token Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.61%
Aave Balancer Pool Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ABPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABPT price information.

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aave Balancer Pool Token to USD was $ +0.00632978.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave Balancer Pool Token to USD was $ +0.0231927544.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave Balancer Pool Token to USD was $ +0.0280411231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave Balancer Pool Token to USD was $ +0.11063088397734567.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00632978+1.61%
30 Days$ +0.0231927544+5.84%
60 Days$ +0.0280411231+7.06%
90 Days$ +0.11063088397734567+38.64%

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave Balancer Pool Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.393552
$ 0.393552$ 0.393552

$ 0.409274
$ 0.409274$ 0.409274

$ 0.488268
$ 0.488268$ 0.488268

+0.07%

+1.61%

+20.98%

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT)

Aave Balancer Pool Token (aBPT) is the LP staking token that can be obtained for providing liquidity to the AAVE/ETH smart pool on Balancer.

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Resource

Official Website

Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aave Balancer Pool Token (ABPT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ABPT to Local Currencies

1 ABPT to VND
10,444.84454
1 ABPT to AUD
A$0.60728148
1 ABPT to GBP
0.29371784
1 ABPT to EUR
0.3373786
1 ABPT to USD
$0.396916
1 ABPT to MYR
RM1.68292384
1 ABPT to TRY
16.19020364
1 ABPT to JPY
¥58.346652
1 ABPT to ARS
ARS$525.715242
1 ABPT to RUB
31.64611268
1 ABPT to INR
34.81747152
1 ABPT to IDR
Rp6,401.87007148
1 ABPT to KRW
551.26869408
1 ABPT to PHP
22.524983
1 ABPT to EGP
￡E.19.11944372
1 ABPT to BRL
R$2.15525388
1 ABPT to CAD
C$0.54377492
1 ABPT to BDT
48.16178744
1 ABPT to NGN
607.83319324
1 ABPT to UAH
16.39659996
1 ABPT to VES
Bs50.805248
1 ABPT to CLP
$384.611604
1 ABPT to PKR
Rs112.47011776
1 ABPT to KZT
214.19968856
1 ABPT to THB
฿12.72909612
1 ABPT to TWD
NT$11.8677884
1 ABPT to AED
د.إ1.45668172
1 ABPT to CHF
Fr0.3175328
1 ABPT to HKD
HK$3.11182144
1 ABPT to MAD
.د.م3.58812064
1 ABPT to MXN
$7.37073012
1 ABPT to PLN
1.44477424
1 ABPT to RON
лв1.7265846
1 ABPT to SEK
kr3.79848612
1 ABPT to BGN
лв0.66284972
1 ABPT to HUF
Ft134.68153712
1 ABPT to CZK
8.32729768
1 ABPT to KWD
د.ك0.120265548
1 ABPT to ILS
1.36142188