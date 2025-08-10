More About ABUSD

Aave BUSD Price (ABUSD)

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Live Price Chart

$0.998265
$0.998265$0.998265
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Today

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) is currently trading at 0.998603 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aave BUSD Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the ABUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABUSD price information.

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aave BUSD to USD was $ -0.0027550051731084.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave BUSD to USD was $ -0.0034245092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave BUSD to USD was $ -0.0025843845.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave BUSD to USD was $ +0.003071468840439.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0027550051731084-0.27%
30 Days$ -0.0034245092-0.34%
60 Days$ -0.0025843845-0.25%
90 Days$ +0.003071468840439+0.31%

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave BUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Aave BUSD (ABUSD)

Aave BUSD is an interest bearing token pegged 1:1 to underlying BUSD deposited in Aave. aBUSD accrue interest in real time in your wallet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Resource

Aave BUSD (ABUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aave BUSD (ABUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

ABUSD to Local Currencies

1 ABUSD to VND
26,278.237945
1 ABUSD to AUD
A$1.52786259
1 ABUSD to GBP
0.73896622
1 ABUSD to EUR
0.84881255
1 ABUSD to USD
$0.998603
1 ABUSD to MYR
RM4.23407672
1 ABUSD to TRY
40.73301637
1 ABUSD to JPY
¥146.794641
1 ABUSD to ARS
ARS$1,322.6496735
1 ABUSD to RUB
79.61861719
1 ABUSD to INR
87.59745516
1 ABUSD to IDR
Rp16,106.49774509
1 ABUSD to KRW
1,386.93973464
1 ABUSD to PHP
56.67072025
1 ABUSD to EGP
￡E.48.10270651
1 ABUSD to BRL
R$5.42241429
1 ABUSD to CAD
C$1.36808611
1 ABUSD to BDT
121.17048802
1 ABUSD to NGN
1,529.25064817
1 ABUSD to UAH
41.25228993
1 ABUSD to VES
Bs127.821184
1 ABUSD to CLP
$967.646307
1 ABUSD to PKR
Rs282.96414608
1 ABUSD to KZT
538.90609498
1 ABUSD to THB
฿32.02519821
1 ABUSD to TWD
NT$29.8582297
1 ABUSD to AED
د.إ3.66487301
1 ABUSD to CHF
Fr0.7988824
1 ABUSD to HKD
HK$7.82904752
1 ABUSD to MAD
.د.م9.02737112
1 ABUSD to MXN
$18.54405771
1 ABUSD to PLN
3.63491492
1 ABUSD to RON
лв4.34392305
1 ABUSD to SEK
kr9.55663071
1 ABUSD to BGN
лв1.66766701
1 ABUSD to HUF
Ft338.84596996
1 ABUSD to CZK
20.95069094
1 ABUSD to KWD
د.ك0.302576709
1 ABUSD to ILS
3.42520829