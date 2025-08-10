Aave BUSD v1 Price (ABUSD)
Aave BUSD v1 (ABUSD) is currently trading at 0.998603 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave BUSD v1 to USD was $ -0.0027550051731084.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave BUSD v1 to USD was $ -0.0034245092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave BUSD v1 to USD was $ -0.0025843845.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave BUSD v1 to USD was $ +0.0012471263990784.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0027550051731084
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034245092
|-0.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025843845
|-0.25%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0012471263990784
|+0.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave BUSD v1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-0.27%
-0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aave BUSD is an interest bearing token pegged 1:1 to underlying BUSD deposited in Aave. aBUSD accrue interest in real time in your wallet.
|1 ABUSD to VND
₫26,278.237945
|1 ABUSD to AUD
A$1.52786259
|1 ABUSD to GBP
￡0.73896622
|1 ABUSD to EUR
€0.84881255
|1 ABUSD to USD
$0.998603
|1 ABUSD to MYR
RM4.23407672
|1 ABUSD to TRY
₺40.73301637
|1 ABUSD to JPY
¥146.794641
|1 ABUSD to ARS
ARS$1,322.6496735
|1 ABUSD to RUB
₽79.61861719
|1 ABUSD to INR
₹87.59745516
|1 ABUSD to IDR
Rp16,106.49774509
|1 ABUSD to KRW
₩1,386.93973464
|1 ABUSD to PHP
₱56.67072025
|1 ABUSD to EGP
￡E.48.10270651
|1 ABUSD to BRL
R$5.42241429
|1 ABUSD to CAD
C$1.36808611
|1 ABUSD to BDT
৳121.17048802
|1 ABUSD to NGN
₦1,529.25064817
|1 ABUSD to UAH
₴41.25228993
|1 ABUSD to VES
Bs127.821184
|1 ABUSD to CLP
$967.646307
|1 ABUSD to PKR
Rs282.96414608
|1 ABUSD to KZT
₸538.90609498
|1 ABUSD to THB
฿32.02519821
|1 ABUSD to TWD
NT$29.8582297
|1 ABUSD to AED
د.إ3.66487301
|1 ABUSD to CHF
Fr0.7988824
|1 ABUSD to HKD
HK$7.82904752
|1 ABUSD to MAD
.د.م9.02737112
|1 ABUSD to MXN
$18.54405771
|1 ABUSD to PLN
zł3.63491492
|1 ABUSD to RON
лв4.34392305
|1 ABUSD to SEK
kr9.55663071
|1 ABUSD to BGN
лв1.66766701
|1 ABUSD to HUF
Ft338.84596996
|1 ABUSD to CZK
Kč20.95069094
|1 ABUSD to KWD
د.ك0.302576709
|1 ABUSD to ILS
₪3.42520829