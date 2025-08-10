Aave LINK v1 Price (ALINK)
Aave LINK v1 (ALINK) is currently trading at 21.94 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ALINK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave LINK v1 to USD was $ +1.41.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave LINK v1 to USD was $ +9.4764915440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave LINK v1 to USD was $ +10.1943244640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave LINK v1 to USD was $ +4.40971876743157.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.41
|+6.76%
|30 Days
|$ +9.4764915440
|+43.19%
|60 Days
|$ +10.1943244640
|+46.46%
|90 Days
|$ +4.40971876743157
|+25.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave LINK v1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.51%
+6.76%
+40.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aave LINK is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aLINK is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying LINK that is deposited in Aave protocol. aLINK, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aLINK accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ALINK to VND
₫577,351.1
|1 ALINK to AUD
A$33.5682
|1 ALINK to GBP
￡16.2356
|1 ALINK to EUR
€18.649
|1 ALINK to USD
$21.94
|1 ALINK to MYR
RM93.0256
|1 ALINK to TRY
₺894.9326
|1 ALINK to JPY
¥3,225.18
|1 ALINK to ARS
ARS$29,059.53
|1 ALINK to RUB
₽1,749.2762
|1 ALINK to INR
₹1,924.5768
|1 ALINK to IDR
Rp353,870.9182
|1 ALINK to KRW
₩30,472.0272
|1 ALINK to PHP
₱1,245.095
|1 ALINK to EGP
￡E.1,056.8498
|1 ALINK to BRL
R$119.1342
|1 ALINK to CAD
C$30.0578
|1 ALINK to BDT
৳2,662.1996
|1 ALINK to NGN
₦33,598.6966
|1 ALINK to UAH
₴906.3414
|1 ALINK to VES
Bs2,808.32
|1 ALINK to CLP
$21,259.86
|1 ALINK to PKR
Rs6,216.9184
|1 ALINK to KZT
₸11,840.1404
|1 ALINK to THB
฿703.6158
|1 ALINK to TWD
NT$656.006
|1 ALINK to AED
د.إ80.5198
|1 ALINK to CHF
Fr17.552
|1 ALINK to HKD
HK$172.0096
|1 ALINK to MAD
.د.م198.3376
|1 ALINK to MXN
$407.4258
|1 ALINK to PLN
zł79.8616
|1 ALINK to RON
лв95.439
|1 ALINK to SEK
kr209.9658
|1 ALINK to BGN
лв36.6398
|1 ALINK to HUF
Ft7,444.6808
|1 ALINK to CZK
Kč460.3012
|1 ALINK to KWD
د.ك6.64782
|1 ALINK to ILS
₪75.2542