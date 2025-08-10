More About AMANA

Aave MANA Price (AMANA)

Unlisted

Aave MANA (AMANA) Live Price Chart

$0.304916
$0.304916$0.304916
-1.00%1D
USD

Price of Aave MANA (AMANA) Today

Aave MANA (AMANA) is currently trading at 0.305013 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMANA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aave MANA Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.13%
Aave MANA 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Aave MANA (AMANA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aave MANA to USD was $ +0.00653874.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave MANA to USD was $ +0.0052215175.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave MANA to USD was $ +0.0108665151.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave MANA to USD was $ -0.07066111066727.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00653874+2.13%
30 Days$ +0.0052215175+1.71%
60 Days$ +0.0108665151+3.56%
90 Days$ -0.07066111066727-18.80%

Aave MANA (AMANA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave MANA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.307516
$ 0.307516$ 0.307516

$ 0.318832
$ 0.318832$ 0.318832

$ 5.86
$ 5.86$ 5.86

+0.01%

+2.13%

+16.17%

Aave MANA (AMANA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aave MANA (AMANA)

Aave MANA is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aMANA is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying MANA that is deposited in Aave protocol. aMANA, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aMANA accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!

