Aave SNX v1 Price (ASNX)

Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) Live Price Chart

$0.658285
$0.658285$0.658285
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) Today

Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) is currently trading at 0.659832 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASNX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aave SNX v1 Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.03%
Aave SNX v1 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ASNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASNX price information.

Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aave SNX v1 to USD was $ +0.01997854.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave SNX v1 to USD was $ +0.0061243626.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave SNX v1 to USD was $ -0.0515524102.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave SNX v1 to USD was $ -0.243162301323403.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01997854+3.03%
30 Days$ +0.0061243626+0.93%
60 Days$ -0.0515524102-7.81%
90 Days$ -0.243162301323403-26.92%

Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aave SNX v1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.658089
$ 0.658089$ 0.658089

$ 0.684697
$ 0.684697$ 0.684697

$ 28.4
$ 28.4$ 28.4

+0.01%

+3.03%

+21.18%

Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aave SNX v1 (ASNX)

Aave SNX is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aSNX is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying SNX that is deposited in Aave protocol. aSNX, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aSNX accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!

Understanding the tokenomics of Aave SNX v1 (ASNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

ASNX to Local Currencies

1 ASNX to VND
17,363.47908
1 ASNX to AUD
A$1.00954296
1 ASNX to GBP
0.48827568
1 ASNX to EUR
0.5608572
1 ASNX to USD
$0.659832
1 ASNX to MYR
RM2.79768768
1 ASNX to TRY
26.91454728
1 ASNX to JPY
¥96.995304
1 ASNX to ARS
ARS$873.947484
1 ASNX to RUB
52.60840536
1 ASNX to INR
57.88046304
1 ASNX to IDR
Rp10,642.45012296
1 ASNX to KRW
916.42746816
1 ASNX to PHP
37.445466
1 ASNX to EGP
￡E.31.78410744
1 ASNX to BRL
R$3.58288776
1 ASNX to CAD
C$0.90396984
1 ASNX to BDT
80.06401488
1 ASNX to NGN
1,010.46012648
1 ASNX to UAH
27.25765992
1 ASNX to VES
Bs84.458496
1 ASNX to CLP
$639.377208
1 ASNX to PKR
Rs186.96999552
1 ASNX to KZT
356.08493712
1 ASNX to THB
฿21.16081224
1 ASNX to TWD
NT$19.7289768
1 ASNX to AED
د.إ2.42158344
1 ASNX to CHF
Fr0.5278656
1 ASNX to HKD
HK$5.17308288
1 ASNX to MAD
.د.م5.96488128
1 ASNX to MXN
$12.25308024
1 ASNX to PLN
2.40178848
1 ASNX to RON
лв2.8702692
1 ASNX to SEK
kr6.31459224
1 ASNX to BGN
лв1.10191944
1 ASNX to HUF
Ft223.89419424
1 ASNX to CZK
13.84327536
1 ASNX to KWD
د.ك0.199929096
1 ASNX to ILS
2.26322376