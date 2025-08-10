Aave v3 agEUR Price (AAGEUR)
Aave v3 agEUR (AAGEUR) is currently trading at 1.16 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAGEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AAGEUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAGEUR price information.
During today, the price change of Aave v3 agEUR to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 agEUR to USD was $ -0.0035661880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 agEUR to USD was $ +0.0235249160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 agEUR to USD was $ +0.0485.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035661880
|-0.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0235249160
|+2.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0485
|+4.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 agEUR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Aave v3 agEUR (AAGEUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAGEUR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 AAGEUR to VND
₫30,525.4
|1 AAGEUR to AUD
A$1.7748
|1 AAGEUR to GBP
￡0.8584
|1 AAGEUR to EUR
€0.986
|1 AAGEUR to USD
$1.16
|1 AAGEUR to MYR
RM4.9184
|1 AAGEUR to TRY
₺47.3164
|1 AAGEUR to JPY
¥170.52
|1 AAGEUR to ARS
ARS$1,536.42
|1 AAGEUR to RUB
₽92.4868
|1 AAGEUR to INR
₹101.7552
|1 AAGEUR to IDR
Rp18,709.6748
|1 AAGEUR to KRW
₩1,611.1008
|1 AAGEUR to PHP
₱65.83
|1 AAGEUR to EGP
￡E.55.8772
|1 AAGEUR to BRL
R$6.2988
|1 AAGEUR to CAD
C$1.5892
|1 AAGEUR to BDT
৳140.7544
|1 AAGEUR to NGN
₦1,776.4124
|1 AAGEUR to UAH
₴47.9196
|1 AAGEUR to VES
Bs148.48
|1 AAGEUR to CLP
$1,124.04
|1 AAGEUR to PKR
Rs328.6976
|1 AAGEUR to KZT
₸626.0056
|1 AAGEUR to THB
฿37.2012
|1 AAGEUR to TWD
NT$34.684
|1 AAGEUR to AED
د.إ4.2572
|1 AAGEUR to CHF
Fr0.928
|1 AAGEUR to HKD
HK$9.0944
|1 AAGEUR to MAD
.د.م10.4864
|1 AAGEUR to MXN
$21.5412
|1 AAGEUR to PLN
zł4.2224
|1 AAGEUR to RON
лв5.046
|1 AAGEUR to SEK
kr11.1012
|1 AAGEUR to BGN
лв1.9372
|1 AAGEUR to HUF
Ft393.6112
|1 AAGEUR to CZK
Kč24.3368
|1 AAGEUR to KWD
د.ك0.35148
|1 AAGEUR to ILS
₪3.9788