Aave v3 RPL Price (ARPL)
Aave v3 RPL (ARPL) is currently trading at 8.5 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave v3 RPL to USD was $ +0.096799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 RPL to USD was $ +3.3783896000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 RPL to USD was $ +1.5435328500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 RPL to USD was $ +2.12820101.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.096799
|+1.15%
|30 Days
|$ +3.3783896000
|+39.75%
|60 Days
|$ +1.5435328500
|+18.16%
|90 Days
|$ +2.12820101
|+33.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 RPL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+1.15%
+31.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
