Aave v3 WAVAX Price (AWAVAX)
Aave v3 WAVAX (AWAVAX) is currently trading at 24.48 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AWAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave v3 WAVAX to USD was $ +0.161997.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 WAVAX to USD was $ +7.6449277440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 WAVAX to USD was $ +2.4462252000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 WAVAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.161997
|+0.67%
|30 Days
|$ +7.6449277440
|+31.23%
|60 Days
|$ +2.4462252000
|+9.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 WAVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.67%
+15.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AWAVAX to VND
₫644,191.2
|1 AWAVAX to AUD
A$37.4544
|1 AWAVAX to GBP
￡18.1152
|1 AWAVAX to EUR
€20.808
|1 AWAVAX to USD
$24.48
|1 AWAVAX to MYR
RM103.7952
|1 AWAVAX to TRY
₺998.5392
|1 AWAVAX to JPY
¥3,598.56
|1 AWAVAX to ARS
ARS$32,423.76
|1 AWAVAX to RUB
₽1,951.7904
|1 AWAVAX to INR
₹2,147.3856
|1 AWAVAX to IDR
Rp394,838.6544
|1 AWAVAX to KRW
₩33,999.7824
|1 AWAVAX to PHP
₱1,389.24
|1 AWAVAX to EGP
￡E.1,179.2016
|1 AWAVAX to BRL
R$132.9264
|1 AWAVAX to CAD
C$33.5376
|1 AWAVAX to BDT
৳2,970.4032
|1 AWAVAX to NGN
₦37,488.4272
|1 AWAVAX to UAH
₴1,011.2688
|1 AWAVAX to VES
Bs3,133.44
|1 AWAVAX to CLP
$23,721.12
|1 AWAVAX to PKR
Rs6,936.6528
|1 AWAVAX to KZT
₸13,210.8768
|1 AWAVAX to THB
฿785.0736
|1 AWAVAX to TWD
NT$731.952
|1 AWAVAX to AED
د.إ89.8416
|1 AWAVAX to CHF
Fr19.584
|1 AWAVAX to HKD
HK$191.9232
|1 AWAVAX to MAD
.د.م221.2992
|1 AWAVAX to MXN
$454.5936
|1 AWAVAX to PLN
zł89.1072
|1 AWAVAX to RON
лв106.488
|1 AWAVAX to SEK
kr234.2736
|1 AWAVAX to BGN
лв40.8816
|1 AWAVAX to HUF
Ft8,306.5536
|1 AWAVAX to CZK
Kč513.5904
|1 AWAVAX to KWD
د.ك7.41744
|1 AWAVAX to ILS
₪83.9664