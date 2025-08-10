Aave XSUSHI Price (AXSUSHI)
Aave XSUSHI (AXSUSHI) is currently trading at 1.34 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AXSUSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aave XSUSHI to USD was $ +0.02429018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave XSUSHI to USD was $ +0.3109862620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave XSUSHI to USD was $ +0.2441646160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave XSUSHI to USD was $ +0.0495244597292443.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02429018
|+1.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3109862620
|+23.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2441646160
|+18.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0495244597292443
|+3.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave XSUSHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
+1.80%
+19.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Aave XSUSHI (AXSUSHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AXSUSHI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AXSUSHI to VND
₫35,262.1
|1 AXSUSHI to AUD
A$2.0502
|1 AXSUSHI to GBP
￡0.9916
|1 AXSUSHI to EUR
€1.139
|1 AXSUSHI to USD
$1.34
|1 AXSUSHI to MYR
RM5.6816
|1 AXSUSHI to TRY
₺54.6586
|1 AXSUSHI to JPY
¥196.98
|1 AXSUSHI to ARS
ARS$1,774.83
|1 AXSUSHI to RUB
₽106.8382
|1 AXSUSHI to INR
₹117.5448
|1 AXSUSHI to IDR
Rp21,612.9002
|1 AXSUSHI to KRW
₩1,861.0992
|1 AXSUSHI to PHP
₱76.045
|1 AXSUSHI to EGP
￡E.64.5478
|1 AXSUSHI to BRL
R$7.2762
|1 AXSUSHI to CAD
C$1.8358
|1 AXSUSHI to BDT
৳162.5956
|1 AXSUSHI to NGN
₦2,052.0626
|1 AXSUSHI to UAH
₴55.3554
|1 AXSUSHI to VES
Bs171.52
|1 AXSUSHI to CLP
$1,298.46
|1 AXSUSHI to PKR
Rs379.7024
|1 AXSUSHI to KZT
₸723.1444
|1 AXSUSHI to THB
฿42.9738
|1 AXSUSHI to TWD
NT$40.066
|1 AXSUSHI to AED
د.إ4.9178
|1 AXSUSHI to CHF
Fr1.072
|1 AXSUSHI to HKD
HK$10.5056
|1 AXSUSHI to MAD
.د.م12.1136
|1 AXSUSHI to MXN
$24.8838
|1 AXSUSHI to PLN
zł4.8776
|1 AXSUSHI to RON
лв5.829
|1 AXSUSHI to SEK
kr12.8238
|1 AXSUSHI to BGN
лв2.2378
|1 AXSUSHI to HUF
Ft454.6888
|1 AXSUSHI to CZK
Kč28.1132
|1 AXSUSHI to KWD
د.ك0.40602
|1 AXSUSHI to ILS
₪4.5962