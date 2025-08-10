Aave YFI Price (AYFI)
Aave YFI (AYFI) is currently trading at 5,757.99 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AYFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AYFI price information.
During today, the price change of Aave YFI to USD was $ +135.52.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave YFI to USD was $ +65.0883189600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave YFI to USD was $ +104.6134655160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave YFI to USD was $ -741.3856088576965.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +135.52
|+2.38%
|30 Days
|$ +65.0883189600
|+1.13%
|60 Days
|$ +104.6134655160
|+1.82%
|90 Days
|$ -741.3856088576965
|-11.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave YFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
+2.38%
+15.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Aave YFI (AYFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AYFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
