Discover key insights into ABC PoS Pool (ABC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ABC PoS Pool (ABC) Information

ABC PoS Pool is a staking solution on Conflux Core and Conflux eSpace that allows users to safely participate in PoS and pledge CFX without loss to obtain CFX+ABC rewards.

60% of the total pool fees will be allocated to: 1. airdrops to ABC pool stakers, 2. reinvestments and 3. enabling ABC tokens (buybacks, burning, dividends, etc.).