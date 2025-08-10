What is ABE (ABE)

Hey, I’m Abe—America’s Official Bird. Abe's short for - American Bald Eagle. You've seen him on dollar bills, the SEC's logo, the President’s seal, and countless memes. Abe's not just America's #1 bird, he's the most famous bird in the history of the world. We all know America’s #1—so where do you think Abe’s heading? CACAAWWWW! tOkENOMICS - Abe dropped 350,000,000 tokens —one for every American and called it a day. No infinite money printer - this ain't one of Jerome Powell's wet dreams.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ABE (ABE) Resource Official Website

ABE (ABE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ABE (ABE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABE token's extensive tokenomics now!