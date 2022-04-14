Discover key insights into ABE (ABE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ABE (ABE) Information

Hey, I’m Abe—America’s Official Bird.

Abe's short for - American Bald Eagle.

You've seen him on dollar bills, the SEC's logo, the President’s seal, and countless memes.

Abe's not just America's #1 bird, he's the most famous bird in the history of the world.

We all know America’s #1—so where do you think Abe’s heading?

CACAAWWWW!

tOkENOMICS - Abe dropped 350,000,000 tokens —one for every American and called it a day.

No infinite money printer - this ain't one of Jerome Powell's wet dreams.