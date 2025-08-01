What is Abi (ABI)

Abi is a project that brings a fresh perspective to the crypto. The core of the Abi project is a community-driven token that not only embraces the fun and energy of meme culture but also serves as a bridge between digital and real-world connections. Abi aims to bring people together across Web2 and Web3, making it accessible for newcomers and crypto enthusiasts alike to connect, share experiences, and celebrate the relationships that shape us.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Abi (ABI) Resource Official Website

Abi (ABI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abi (ABI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABI token's extensive tokenomics now!