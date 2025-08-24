What is ABSCHAD (CHAD)

The Official OG Mascot of AbstractChain, used in the early days of Abstract crew. Back when Abstract was just getting started, ABSCHAD was the face. Website banner, Discord stickers, everywhere. He was the chain’s identity and the official mascot. We are a team of crypto enthusiasts that wants to contribute on the adoption of Abstract chain, by bringing back the culture of it, by representing the OG memeable sector of it.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ABSCHAD (CHAD) Resource Official Website

ABSCHAD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ABSCHAD (CHAD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ABSCHAD (CHAD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ABSCHAD.

Check the ABSCHAD price prediction now!

CHAD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

ABSCHAD (CHAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ABSCHAD (CHAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ABSCHAD (CHAD) How much is ABSCHAD (CHAD) worth today? The live CHAD price in USD is 0.00048475 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CHAD to USD price? $ 0.00048475 . Check out The current price of CHAD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ABSCHAD? The market cap for CHAD is $ 480.89K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CHAD? The circulating supply of CHAD is 992.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CHAD? CHAD achieved an ATH price of 0.00077096 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CHAD? CHAD saw an ATL price of 0.00042097 USD . What is the trading volume of CHAD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CHAD is -- USD . Will CHAD go higher this year? CHAD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CHAD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

ABSCHAD (CHAD) Important Industry Updates