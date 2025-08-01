What is Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH)

Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (absETH) is a Abstract-native ETH liquid staking token (LST) designed to provide Abstract users and builders with the highest ETH staking yields available in DeFi. By minting absETH, users can access the same yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet, all while staying within the Abstract network. absETH functions as an "index token" that appreciates in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw their funds back to ETH, the accumulated yield is automatically included, eliminating the need to track rebases or wrap tokens. This allows users to seamlessly utilize absETH in DeFi applications on Abstract as they normally would.

