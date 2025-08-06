Abuwtiyuw Price (ABU)
Abuwtiyuw (ABU) is currently trading at 0.04680552 USD with a market cap of $ 47.73K USD. ABU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ABU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABU price information.
During today, the price change of Abuwtiyuw to USD was $ -0.06880083804168877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Abuwtiyuw to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Abuwtiyuw to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Abuwtiyuw to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.06880083804168877
|-59.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Abuwtiyuw: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-27.24%
-59.51%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ABU | Abuwtiyuw, often cited as the first documented domesticated dog in history, lived in ancient Egypt during the Predynastic period (c. 3100 BCE). Known from a stone inscription found in a tomb at Giza, Abuwtiyuw was a slender, greyhound-like dog, possibly a Tesem breed, valued for hunting and companionship. The inscription details its name, suggesting a significant bond with its owner, likely a high-ranking individual. Buried with honors, Abuwtiyuw’s record highlights the early human-canine relationship, showcasing dogs’ roles in ancient Egyptian society as loyal companions and symbols of status. This evidence underscores the deep historical roots of dog domestication, predating many other recorded instances of named animals.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ABU to VND
₫1,231.6872588
|1 ABU to AUD
A$0.0720805008
|1 ABU to GBP
￡0.03510414
|1 ABU to EUR
€0.0402527472
|1 ABU to USD
$0.04680552
|1 ABU to MYR
RM0.1975192944
|1 ABU to TRY
₺1.9040485536
|1 ABU to JPY
¥6.88041144
|1 ABU to ARS
ARS$62.6576135136
|1 ABU to RUB
₽3.7444416
|1 ABU to INR
₹4.1076524352
|1 ABU to IDR
Rp767.3034837888
|1 ABU to KRW
₩65.0980533264
|1 ABU to PHP
₱2.6899132344
|1 ABU to EGP
￡E.2.2686635544
|1 ABU to BRL
R$0.25743036
|1 ABU to CAD
C$0.0641235624
|1 ABU to BDT
৳5.707933164
|1 ABU to NGN
₦71.4584554392
|1 ABU to UAH
₴1.951790184
|1 ABU to VES
Bs5.89749552
|1 ABU to CLP
$45.21413232
|1 ABU to PKR
Rs13.2590677056
|1 ABU to KZT
₸25.1776253184
|1 ABU to THB
฿1.5155627376
|1 ABU to TWD
NT$1.4032294896
|1 ABU to AED
د.إ0.1717762584
|1 ABU to CHF
Fr0.037444416
|1 ABU to HKD
HK$0.3669552768
|1 ABU to MAD
.د.م0.425930232
|1 ABU to MXN
$0.8761993344
|1 ABU to PLN
zł0.1727123688
|1 ABU to RON
лв0.2050081776
|1 ABU to SEK
kr0.4526093784
|1 ABU to BGN
лв0.0786332736
|1 ABU to HUF
Ft16.0950141624
|1 ABU to CZK
Kč0.9941492448
|1 ABU to KWD
د.ك0.0142756836
|1 ABU to ILS
₪0.161479044