What is Academic Labs (AAX)

Academic Labs is the first EduFi ecosystem to enhance personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills on Solana. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together. Academic Labs is now driving 4 major initiatives: 1. Academic Labs Platform: A gamified learning platform, where the users can acquire and share knowledge and skills. 2. Wealth X Academy: A crypto training and DeFi Academy platform that brings in more form of education, such as interactive livestream. 3. AAX Project Education Initiative: Incubate and foster high-quality projects to educate their users via course creation, gamified design, and user incentives. 4. AAX World: An offline initiative that Academic Labs conducts with 10+ universities across the world, empowering the DIDs and token influence offline.

Academic Labs (AAX) Resource Official Website

Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Academic Labs (AAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAX token's extensive tokenomics now!