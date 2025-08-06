Accenture xStock Price (ACNX)
Accenture xStock (ACNX) is currently trading at 248.75 USD with a market cap of $ 75.64K USD. ACNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
ACNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ -9.7465700614911.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -9.7465700614911
|-3.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Accenture xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-3.77%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."
