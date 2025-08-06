More About ACNX

Accenture xStock Price (ACNX)

Unlisted

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Live Price Chart

$248.75
$248.75$248.75
-4.30%1D
USD

Price of Accenture xStock (ACNX) Today

Accenture xStock (ACNX) is currently trading at 248.75 USD with a market cap of $ 75.64K USD. ACNX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Accenture xStock Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.77%
Accenture xStock 24-hour price change
304.07 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ACNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACNX price information.

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ -9.7465700614911.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Accenture xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -9.7465700614911-3.77%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Accenture xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 245.84
$ 245.84$ 245.84

$ 264.11
$ 264.11$ 264.11

$ 269.57
$ 269.57$ 269.57

-0.00%

-3.77%

--

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 75.64K
$ 75.64K$ 75.64K

--
----

304.07
304.07 304.07

What is Accenture xStock (ACNX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Accenture xStock (ACNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Accenture xStock (ACNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

ACNX to Local Currencies

1 ACNX to VND
6,545,856.25
1 ACNX to AUD
A$383.075
1 ACNX to GBP
186.5625
1 ACNX to EUR
213.925
1 ACNX to USD
$248.75
1 ACNX to MYR
RM1,049.725
1 ACNX to TRY
10,119.15
1 ACNX to JPY
¥36,566.25
1 ACNX to ARS
ARS$332,996.65
1 ACNX to RUB
19,900
1 ACNX to INR
21,832.7875
1 ACNX to IDR
Rp4,077,868.2
1 ACNX to KRW
345,966.475
1 ACNX to PHP
14,295.6625
1 ACNX to EGP
￡E.12,056.9125
1 ACNX to BRL
R$1,368.125
1 ACNX to CAD
C$340.7875
1 ACNX to BDT
30,335.0625
1 ACNX to NGN
379,769.1125
1 ACNX to UAH
10,372.875
1 ACNX to VES
Bs31,342.5
1 ACNX to CLP
$240,292.5
1 ACNX to PKR
Rs70,465.9
1 ACNX to KZT
133,807.6
1 ACNX to THB
฿8,054.525
1 ACNX to TWD
NT$7,455.0375
1 ACNX to AED
د.إ912.9125
1 ACNX to CHF
Fr199
1 ACNX to HKD
HK$1,950.2
1 ACNX to MAD
.د.م2,263.625
1 ACNX to MXN
$4,656.6
1 ACNX to PLN
917.8875
1 ACNX to RON
лв1,089.525
1 ACNX to SEK
kr2,405.4125
1 ACNX to BGN
лв417.9
1 ACNX to HUF
Ft85,537.6625
1 ACNX to CZK
5,283.45
1 ACNX to KWD
د.ك75.86875
1 ACNX to ILS
858.1875