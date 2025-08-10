Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA Price (STMANTA)
Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA (STMANTA) is currently trading at 0.75195 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STMANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STMANTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STMANTA price information.
During today, the price change of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA to USD was $ +0.43707127339962486.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.43707127339962486
|+138.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Accumulated Finance is a Omnichain Modular Liquid Staking Protocol, designed to maximize the yield, liquidity, and utility of staked tokens across various blockchain networks. It empowers users with innovative financial tools and DeFi integrations to manage and leverage their staked assets efficiently. With Accumulated Finance, you can mint Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) that represent your staked assets. These LSTs are designed to be freely traded on the market and can be easily redeemed back to the original token, providing unparalleled liquidity to staked assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Accumulated Finance Staked MANTA (STMANTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STMANTA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STMANTA to VND
₫19,787.56425
|1 STMANTA to AUD
A$1.1504835
|1 STMANTA to GBP
￡0.556443
|1 STMANTA to EUR
€0.6391575
|1 STMANTA to USD
$0.75195
|1 STMANTA to MYR
RM3.188268
|1 STMANTA to TRY
₺30.6720405
|1 STMANTA to JPY
¥110.53665
|1 STMANTA to ARS
ARS$995.957775
|1 STMANTA to RUB
₽59.9529735
|1 STMANTA to INR
₹65.961054
|1 STMANTA to IDR
Rp12,128.2241085
|1 STMANTA to KRW
₩1,044.368316
|1 STMANTA to PHP
₱42.6731625
|1 STMANTA to EGP
￡E.36.2214315
|1 STMANTA to BRL
R$4.0830885
|1 STMANTA to CAD
C$1.0301715
|1 STMANTA to BDT
৳91.241613
|1 STMANTA to NGN
₦1,151.5287105
|1 STMANTA to UAH
₴31.0630545
|1 STMANTA to VES
Bs96.2496
|1 STMANTA to CLP
$728.63955
|1 STMANTA to PKR
Rs213.072552
|1 STMANTA to KZT
₸405.797337
|1 STMANTA to THB
฿24.1150365
|1 STMANTA to TWD
NT$22.483305
|1 STMANTA to AED
د.إ2.7596565
|1 STMANTA to CHF
Fr0.60156
|1 STMANTA to HKD
HK$5.895288
|1 STMANTA to MAD
.د.م6.797628
|1 STMANTA to MXN
$13.9637115
|1 STMANTA to PLN
zł2.737098
|1 STMANTA to RON
лв3.2709825
|1 STMANTA to SEK
kr7.1961615
|1 STMANTA to BGN
лв1.2557565
|1 STMANTA to HUF
Ft255.151674
|1 STMANTA to CZK
Kč15.775911
|1 STMANTA to KWD
د.ك0.22784085
|1 STMANTA to ILS
₪2.5791885