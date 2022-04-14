Accumulated Finance Staked ZETA (STZETA) Information

Accumulated Finance is a Omnichain Modular Liquid Staking Protocol, designed to maximize the yield, liquidity, and utility of staked tokens across various blockchain networks. It empowers users with innovative financial tools and DeFi integrations to manage and leverage their staked assets efficiently.

With Accumulated Finance, you can mint Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) that represent your staked assets. These LSTs are designed to be freely traded on the market and can be easily redeemed back to the original token, providing unparalleled liquidity to staked assets.