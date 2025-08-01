What is ACHI INU (ACHI)

ACHI INU is a tribute token to the popular memecoin WIF, launched on Solana at the end of 2023. The dogwifhat’s name "Achi" was discovered by the Achi community in early 2024, after the original image posted in 2018 went viral in 2019. The intention of ACHI INU is to present a different aspect of the dogwifhat meme/narrative to the world. While WIF is a memecoin, ACHI strives to convey a deeper narrative through a distinct lens. The team's goal is to bridge the gap between web3 and retail users with their smart wallet offering a seamless, seedless, & frictionless buying experience realising early April.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ACHI INU (ACHI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ACHI INU (ACHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ACHI INU (ACHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACHI token's extensive tokenomics now!