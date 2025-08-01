More About TOAD

Acid Toad Logo

Acid Toad Price (TOAD)

Acid Toad (TOAD) Live Price Chart

--
----
-6.10%1D
USD

Price of Acid Toad (TOAD) Today

Acid Toad (TOAD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 145.00K USD. TOAD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Acid Toad Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.15%
Acid Toad 24-hour price change
420.69T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TOAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

Acid Toad (TOAD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Acid Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Acid Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Acid Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Acid Toad to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.15%
30 Days$ 0+27.48%
60 Days$ 0+56.57%
90 Days$ 0--

Acid Toad (TOAD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Acid Toad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.62%

-6.15%

-0.61%

Acid Toad (TOAD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 145.00K
$ 145.00K$ 145.00K

--
----

420.69T
420.69T 420.69T

What is Acid Toad (TOAD)

$TOAD takes his surreal, psychedelic aesthetic to new heights. Released as part of the #HEDZ NFT collection by Matt_furie TOAD, Matt Furie’s latest creation, perches in a foggy, surreal swamp - a twisted, psychedelic version of a classic toad. TOAD is inspired by the trippy aesthetics that Furie’s work embodies, bringing a surreal edge to the internet culture he helped shape with TOAD’s cousin PEPE. TOAD has surged in popularity, especially after Matt Furie himself tweeted about him, which sent waves through the community. This tweet was a major event, as Matt Furie rarely tweets, even about his own HEDZ NFT project, which has been quietly building a strong foundation. TOAD is the ONLY toad other than PEPE that Matt Furie tweeted about! To fans, TOAD is more than just a meme - it’s an emblem of Furie’s unique influence. With its sharp colors, hypnotic eyes, and aura of mystery, TOAD symbolizes a nostalgic yet edgy internet subculture, standing as a playful but potent homage to PEPE’s success. For collectors and fans alike, TOAD feels like a symbol on the brink of something big, an internet relic that’s ready to ripple across the meme world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Acid Toad (TOAD) Resource

Official Website

Acid Toad (TOAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Acid Toad (TOAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Acid Toad (TOAD)

Disclaimer

