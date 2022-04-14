Active Token (ACTIVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Active Token (ACTIVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Active Token (ACTIVE) Information Active Token: The Heart of the YayPal Gaming Ecosystem Active Token ($ACTIVE) is the token powering the YayPal dual play mode (casual play & move 2 play) ecosystem and the AIHubben AI gaming platform. It rewards players for their activity and offers unique utility within Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing tangible benefits.

With YayPal´s games the gamer is able to switch between casual mode and Move 2 Play mode by the click of a button – leading an active lifestyle while having fun. The number of gamers who have downloaded a YayPal games have surpassed half a Million to use the Active Token! Official Website: https://theactivetoken.com/ Buy ACTIVE Now!

Active Token (ACTIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Active Token (ACTIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.49K $ 73.49K $ 73.49K All-Time High: $ 0.126078 $ 0.126078 $ 0.126078 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036745 $ 0.00036745 $ 0.00036745 Learn more about Active Token (ACTIVE) price

Active Token (ACTIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Active Token (ACTIVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACTIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACTIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACTIVE's tokenomics, explore ACTIVE token's live price!

ACTIVE Price Prediction Want to know where ACTIVE might be heading? Our ACTIVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ACTIVE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!