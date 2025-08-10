What is Adamant (ADDY)

Adamant is a yield optimizer vault that consists of many farmers pooling their time and resources to collectively earn the best DeFi yields. Our vaults provide users with an easy and safe way to automatically compound their tokens on the Polygon network. Adamant currently has over 100 vaults for Quickswap, the largest exchange on the Polygon network. Users deposit Quickswap LP tokens to Adamant's vault contracts, which are then compounded into more LP tokens or staked for more QUICK. Utilizing the power of exponential compound interest allows Adamant's vaults to earn much higher yields compared to normal staking. Users also avoid gas fees and save time.

Adamant (ADDY) Resource Official Website

Adamant (ADDY) Tokenomics

