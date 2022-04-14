Adappter (ADP) Tokenomics
Adappter (ADP) Information
Adappter will provide a solution that helps individuals, companies, sellers, and users coexist with each other for the objective of happiness and profits of all based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust. Also, Adappter will make every effort to increase the value of all members.
In January 2018, we expanded our business to “Adappter” service, which provides various blockchain information and live content from “Houjaeki” service, which provides data on favorable factors in real time. Currently, about 50,000 users who have interests in blockchain (including Android and iOS) use the Adappter service.
ADP is Token published by Adappter, operated within the Ethereum platform (ERC20), and used as a key currency in the adapter ecosystem. It can convert AP, which was received as compensation for partner contents, to ADP and it will continue for 20 years. In the future, it will provide real-life payment functions for purchasing goods, items, and products.
Adappter (ADP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Adappter (ADP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Adappter (ADP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Adappter (ADP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
