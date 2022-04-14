AddOn Ai (ADDON) Tokenomics
Historically, ad monetization has been a cornerstone of Web2's exponential growth, enabling the digital economy to reach trillions of dollars by providing scalable and sustainable revenue models. Despite the surge in AI-driven projects, this essential strategy remains underutilized, leaving substantial potential untapped.
AddOn AI is here to change the game by bridging this gap and introducing innovative monetization solutions tailored specifically for the AI ecosystem. Our platform leverages the proven success of advertising monetization in Web2 and adapts it to meet the unique needs of modern AI agents and social projects. By offering a decentralized, user-friendly environment, AddOn Ai empowers developers and project owners to seamlessly integrate advertising revenue streams, transforming their AI innovations into profitable ventures.
Understanding the tokenomics of AddOn Ai (ADDON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADDON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADDON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ADDON Price Prediction
Our ADDON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
