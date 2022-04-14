Adillo (ADILLO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Adillo (ADILLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Adillo (ADILLO) Information Armadillo, nicknamed $ADILLO, comes from the same zoo as Moodeng. Being an endangered species, $ADILLO has captured the hearts of countless visitors. There have been many adoption requests from people all over the world, but the most surprising offer came from a laid-back individual who offered millions just to take a photo with him. While others offered smaller amounts to adopt $ADILLO, this man was determined to spend a fortune for a single picture. Official Website: https://adillo.world/ Whitepaper: https:// [email protected] Buy ADILLO Now!

Adillo (ADILLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Adillo (ADILLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.40K $ 57.40K $ 57.40K Total Supply: $ 991.34M $ 991.34M $ 991.34M Circulating Supply: $ 991.34M $ 991.34M $ 991.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.40K $ 57.40K $ 57.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00544262 $ 0.00544262 $ 0.00544262 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Adillo (ADILLO) price

Adillo (ADILLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Adillo (ADILLO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADILLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADILLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADILLO's tokenomics, explore ADILLO token's live price!

