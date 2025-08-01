ADOPT Price (ADOPT)
ADOPT (ADOPT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 86.77K USD. ADOPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ADOPT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ADOPT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADOPT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADOPT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADOPT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ADOPT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
+11.28%
+13.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This ain’t no shelter sob story or anything like that. He doesn’t get adopted.. he’s out there adopting everything in sight - cars, money, girls, and your last two brain cells. He’s the dog that adopts. He’s chomping through the market, adopting riches while you FOMO in late. This ain’t just a memecoin—it’s a feral takeover. If you follow, you’re adopted. If you’re a bag holder, you’re an ADOPTOOR!
Understanding the tokenomics of ADOPT (ADOPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
