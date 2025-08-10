Adroverse Price (ADR)
Adroverse (ADR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ADR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADR price information.
During today, the price change of Adroverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Adroverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Adroverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Adroverse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Adroverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Universe in the 3000s, Adroverse galaxy collapsed! All the planets with life in the galaxy have experienced catastrophic destruction. There are only a handful of survivors left on the space rescue stations scattered throughout the universe. Adroverse – The Metaverse of Heroes is a series of mobile games and applications that simulates the evolution of the Adroverse galaxy after the catastrophe. Joining Adroverse metaverse, players take the role of 31st century doomsday survivors, having to fight for the survival of themselves and their fellows, and at the same time, conduct financial and economical operations to build their own space cities, in order to conquer the great universe again… Throughout the metaverse’s many evolutionary eras, players will be led through a variety of compelling scenarios with stage-specific focuses.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Adroverse (ADR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ADR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ADR to VND
₫--
|1 ADR to AUD
A$--
|1 ADR to GBP
￡--
|1 ADR to EUR
€--
|1 ADR to USD
$--
|1 ADR to MYR
RM--
|1 ADR to TRY
₺--
|1 ADR to JPY
¥--
|1 ADR to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ADR to RUB
₽--
|1 ADR to INR
₹--
|1 ADR to IDR
Rp--
|1 ADR to KRW
₩--
|1 ADR to PHP
₱--
|1 ADR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ADR to BRL
R$--
|1 ADR to CAD
C$--
|1 ADR to BDT
৳--
|1 ADR to NGN
₦--
|1 ADR to UAH
₴--
|1 ADR to VES
Bs--
|1 ADR to CLP
$--
|1 ADR to PKR
Rs--
|1 ADR to KZT
₸--
|1 ADR to THB
฿--
|1 ADR to TWD
NT$--
|1 ADR to AED
د.إ--
|1 ADR to CHF
Fr--
|1 ADR to HKD
HK$--
|1 ADR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ADR to MXN
$--
|1 ADR to PLN
zł--
|1 ADR to RON
лв--
|1 ADR to SEK
kr--
|1 ADR to BGN
лв--
|1 ADR to HUF
Ft--
|1 ADR to CZK
Kč--
|1 ADR to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ADR to ILS
₪--