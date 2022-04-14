Adroverse (ADR) Tokenomics
Universe in the 3000s, Adroverse galaxy collapsed! All the planets with life in the galaxy have experienced catastrophic destruction. There are only a handful of survivors left on the space rescue stations scattered throughout the universe.
Adroverse – The Metaverse of Heroes is a series of mobile games and applications that simulates the evolution of the Adroverse galaxy after the catastrophe. Joining Adroverse metaverse, players take the role of 31st century doomsday survivors, having to fight for the survival of themselves and their fellows, and at the same time, conduct financial and economical operations to build their own space cities, in order to conquer the great universe again…
Throughout the metaverse’s many evolutionary eras, players will be led through a variety of compelling scenarios with stage-specific focuses.
Understanding the tokenomics of Adroverse (ADR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.