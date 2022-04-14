Adshares (ADS) Information

Adshares is a Web3 protocol for monetization space in the Metaverse. Adserver platforms allow users to rent space inside Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions and websites.

Starting in 2017, the team delivered a protocol that is now highly scalable. Adshares is an umbrella project, maintaining a decentralized network. The idea behind the ADS protocol is to give the network to the community with DAO-style governance. In Adshares, anyone can make their own Adserver by implementing open-source blockchain tools in more and more areas. This breakthrough concept allows $ADS holders to take profit from monetization of the protocol. Crypto projects can advertise using a 100% decentralized marketplace.

Coins are deflationary due to the native burning and dividend mechanisms.

$ADS has its own ultra-fast dPoS blockchain, being also cross-chain to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.