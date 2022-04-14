AdZilla (ADZILLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AdZilla (ADZILLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Information
AdZilla is a Solana-based meme coin featuring a small, hungry dinosaur that eats and destroys online ads. The goal is to attract non-crypto users into the AdZilla ecosystem through creative advertising campaigns across the web and in-app platforms. AdZilla is not just another meme coin — it's a fun and engaging brand designed to grow organically by using online ads like banners, native ads, and popups to capture attention worldwide. As people discover AdZilla through ads, they join the community and become part of the expanding ecosystem
Official Website: https://adzilla.meme/
Whitepaper: https://adzilla.meme/whitepaper.pdf

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $162.78K
Total Supply: 1.00B
Circulating Supply: 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $162.78K
All-Time High: $0.00016517
All-Time Low: $0.00014895
Current Price: $0.00016179

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AdZilla (ADZILLA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of ADZILLA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADZILLA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

