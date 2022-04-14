Aegents (AEGNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aegents (AEGNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aegents (AEGNT) Information ÆGENTS is a protocol that enables the creation, management, and trading of autonomous AI agents. Each agent operates as an independent, tokenized entity with its own wallet and customizable logic, capable of performing both on-chain and off-chain tasks. The protocol empowers agents to execute trades, deploy and interact with smart contracts, create and manage digital content, and automate complex workflows. Official Website: https://aegents.com Whitepaper: https://docs.aegents.com Buy AEGNT Now!

Aegents (AEGNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aegents (AEGNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00743348 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Aegents (AEGNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aegents (AEGNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AEGNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AEGNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AEGNT's tokenomics, explore AEGNT token's live price!

